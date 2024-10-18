Left Menu

Macron's Media Clash: A Presidential Rebuke

President Emmanuel Macron criticized ministers and the media for unprofessionalism and misinformation concerning his alleged remarks on Israel. He emphasized France's unwavering support for Israel while expressing frustration over misreported statements that stirred diplomatic tensions and reflected the broader political challenges he faces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 04:25 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 04:25 IST
Emmanuel Macron

President Emmanuel Macron has criticized some of his ministers and the media for spreading misinformation regarding his alleged statements about Israel. He claims the reports were inaccurate and insists that France's support for Israel is steadfast.

During a press conference in Brussels, Macron expressed his astonishment at the widespread commentary based on quotes he says he never made. He accused the media of manipulating the narrative, sparking unnecessary political reactions both domestically and abroad.

Macron is navigating a challenging political landscape after dissolving parliament and facing electoral setbacks. His grip on power is weakening as he attempts to steer a new government with Michel Barnier as prime minister amidst a fractured political scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)

