China's Diplomatic Protest Over Taiwan's New Mumbai Office

In a recent diplomatic move, China has filed a protest with India concerning the inauguration of Taiwan's Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre office in Mumbai.

During a media briefing, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, reaffirmed China's standpoint, stating that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," in response to inquiries on the matter.

Mao further emphasized China's strong opposition to any official exchanges between Taiwan and nations with diplomatic ties to Beijing, including the establishment of representative offices, urging India to respect its political commitments and avoid disrupting bilateral relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)