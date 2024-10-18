Left Menu

China's Diplomatic Protest Over Taiwan's New Mumbai Office

China has expressed its opposition to India's opening of a new office for Taiwan’s Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre in Mumbai. The Chinese government considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes official interactions or representative offices between Taiwan and countries that have diplomatic ties with China.

Updated: 18-10-2024 08:15 IST
In a recent diplomatic move, China has filed a protest with India concerning the inauguration of Taiwan's Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre office in Mumbai.

During a media briefing, Mao Ning, spokesperson for China's Foreign Ministry, reaffirmed China's standpoint, stating that "Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory," in response to inquiries on the matter.

Mao further emphasized China's strong opposition to any official exchanges between Taiwan and nations with diplomatic ties to Beijing, including the establishment of representative offices, urging India to respect its political commitments and avoid disrupting bilateral relations.

