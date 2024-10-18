Left Menu

Political Storm Over Delhi's Air: AAP & BJP Trade Blame

In Delhi, tensions escalate as AAP's Gopal Rai and BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla exchange accusations over air pollution. Rai criticizes BJP's inaction in neighboring states, while Poonawalla blasts AAP for unfulfilled promises. Both parties blame each other for the hazardous air quality affecting the capital.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 11:16 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 11:16 IST
Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's air pollution crisis has ignited a political battle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). On Friday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai lashed out at the BJP for its alleged inaction in neighboring states like Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan, as well as at the central level. He criticized the BJP for failing to address the deteriorating air quality, which has plunged into the poor category, particularly in pollution hotspots.

Rai also emphasized the efforts made by the AAP, highlighting increased green cover, round-the-clock electricity supply, and the introduction of electric buses as measures to combat pollution. In response, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla staged a protest at a 'Smog Tower', claiming AAP's policies have let down Delhi residents by not delivering on the promise of a pollution-free capital.

Poonawalla accused AAP and its leader Arvind Kejriwal of turning Delhi into a 'gas chamber', criticizing their handling of pollution control projects like the locked smog tower on which millions were spent. The political blame game over Delhi's air quality continues, with both parties sharply critiquing each other's methods and intentions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

