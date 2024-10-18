Engineer Rashid Critiques J&K's Statehood Resolution
Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid criticized a reported resolution by the J&K government seeking statehood restoration without addressing Article 370, labeling it as a 'painful' shift from NC's principles. He accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of aligning with BJP and demanded clarification on the region's political stance.
Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the Baramulla MP also known as Engineer Rashid, expressed his dissatisfaction on Friday over a reported resolution by the Jammu and Kashmir government aiming for the restoration of statehood, without addressing Article 370.
The resolution purportedly passed by the cabinet suggests restoring statehood, but the report has neither been confirmed nor denied by officials. Rashid argued in a press conference that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's actions contradict NC's electoral promises concerning Articles 370 and 35A.
Criticizing Abdullah's approach, Rashid suggested a possible alignment with the BJP, and questioned Abdullah's commitment to key issues. Rashid called for the continuation of the traditional 'Darbar Move' practice, reflecting inter-regional unity.
