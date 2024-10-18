Left Menu

Engineer Rashid Critiques J&K's Statehood Resolution

Baramulla MP Sheikh Abdul Rashid criticized a reported resolution by the J&K government seeking statehood restoration without addressing Article 370, labeling it as a 'painful' shift from NC's principles. He accused Chief Minister Omar Abdullah of aligning with BJP and demanded clarification on the region's political stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 18-10-2024 16:49 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 16:49 IST
Engineer Rashid Critiques J&K's Statehood Resolution
  • Country:
  • India

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the Baramulla MP also known as Engineer Rashid, expressed his dissatisfaction on Friday over a reported resolution by the Jammu and Kashmir government aiming for the restoration of statehood, without addressing Article 370.

The resolution purportedly passed by the cabinet suggests restoring statehood, but the report has neither been confirmed nor denied by officials. Rashid argued in a press conference that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's actions contradict NC's electoral promises concerning Articles 370 and 35A.

Criticizing Abdullah's approach, Rashid suggested a possible alignment with the BJP, and questioned Abdullah's commitment to key issues. Rashid called for the continuation of the traditional 'Darbar Move' practice, reflecting inter-regional unity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024