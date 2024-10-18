Engineer Rashid Critiques J&K's Statehood Resolution

Sheikh Abdul Rashid, the Baramulla MP also known as Engineer Rashid, expressed his dissatisfaction on Friday over a reported resolution by the Jammu and Kashmir government aiming for the restoration of statehood, without addressing Article 370.

The resolution purportedly passed by the cabinet suggests restoring statehood, but the report has neither been confirmed nor denied by officials. Rashid argued in a press conference that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's actions contradict NC's electoral promises concerning Articles 370 and 35A.

Criticizing Abdullah's approach, Rashid suggested a possible alignment with the BJP, and questioned Abdullah's commitment to key issues. Rashid called for the continuation of the traditional 'Darbar Move' practice, reflecting inter-regional unity.

