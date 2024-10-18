Left Menu

Political Shift: Rajan Teli Switches Sides in Sindhudurg

Rajan Teli, a prominent BJP leader from Sindhudurg, has resigned and joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT). Dissatisfaction following Narayan Rane's family's BJP entry prompted this move. Teli opposes ticket allocation to one family, hinting possible candidacy against Education Minister Deepak Kesarkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 17:48 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 17:48 IST
resignation
  • Country:
  • India

Rajan Teli, once a key BJP figure in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, has made a notable political shift by resigning from the party to join the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

Previously, Teli held the role of BJP in-charge for the Sawantwadi assembly but his decision to change sides comes amidst growing tensions within the party.

His move is partly in response to the political maneuvers involving Narayan Rane's family, who recently joined BJP, and the reported candidature of Rane's sons in upcoming elections that Teli opposes, particularly focusing on the apparent favoritism in ticket allocations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

