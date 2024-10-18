BJP Membership Drive Kicks Off in Madhya Pradesh
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joins the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) nationwide membership drive, urging citizens to participate in national development through active party membership. The drive, initiated by BJP President J P Nadda, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the first member to renew his status.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Friday urged citizens to become active participants in the country's development by joining the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) membership drive.
Yadav renewed his membership during a ceremony at his official residence, marking the party's ongoing nationwide effort to engage new members and reinforce existing ones. BJP's state unit chief Vishnu Dutt Sharma emphasized that individuals enrolling 50 or more primary members can attain active membership at the divisional level.
The membership drive, launched by BJP President J P Nadda on October 16, was notably initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who renewed his status as the first active member.
(With inputs from agencies.)
