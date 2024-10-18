Left Menu

Marcel Ciolacu: Frontrunner in Romanian Presidential Race

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, representing the leftist Social Democrats, leads opinion polls for the upcoming presidential election. Facing opposition from the far-right, the election outcome holds significance for Romania's foreign policy and commitment to Ukraine. With 14 candidates running, Ciolacu shows a strong lead in initial surveys.

Updated: 18-10-2024 18:54 IST
Marcel Ciolacu

Romanian Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democrats (PSD), emerges as the leading candidate in opinion polls ahead of the presidential election.

The election, scheduled for November 24 and December 8, is significant as it will determine Romania's future foreign policy, especially its stance on Ukraine. Ciolacu is set to face George Simion of the far-right AUR in the potential second round.

Polling data from CURS suggests Ciolacu holds a 26% support rate, while Simion trails at 17%. With 14 candidates in the race, the results hold implications for Romania's political landscape and its alignment with European Union and NATO policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

