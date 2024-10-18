Left Menu

North Korean Troops to Russia: A New Conflict Dimension

South Korea's intelligence agency claims North Korea has sent troops to Russia to support its war efforts in Ukraine, escalating tensions. Although neither the US nor NATO can confirm this, media reports suggest North Korea plans to dispatch 12,000 soldiers. This development intensifies global geopolitical stakes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:05 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:05 IST
North Korean Troops to Russia: A New Conflict Dimension
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Korea

In a potentially major development, South Korea's National Intelligence Service has reported that North Korea has dispatched troops to support Russia in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. This move, if confirmed, would mark a significant escalation in the war and potentially alter the geopolitical landscape.

The NIS claims that from October 8 to October 13, 1,500 North Korean special forces were transported by Russian navy ships to Vladivostok, with more troops to follow. North Korean soldiers have reportedly been provided with Russian military gear and identification documents, initially stationed at various Russian military bases.

While this situation remains unverified by the US and NATO, it's known that Russia vehemently denies these allegations. If North Korea indeed commits a substantial troop presence, analysts suggest this could significantly affect US and South Korean strategic efforts, while also bolstering Pyongyang's military capabilities with advanced Russian technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

