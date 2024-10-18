Congress Faces Reality Check in J-K After Poll Defeat

The Jammu and Kashmir Congress has launched a serious introspection into its recent electoral setback by forming a high-powered fact-finding committee. The party's dismal performance in the Assembly elections has prompted this move, aiming to uncover the reasons behind the debacle and propose methods to reinforce the party's presence in the Union Territory.

According to a party representative, J-K Pradesh Congress Committee President, Tariq Hameed Karra, collaborated with the All India Congress Committee leadership to establish a seven-member team. The committee, led by senior Congress leader Ravinder Sharma, includes Jehangir Mir, Naresh Gupta, Thakur Balwan Singh, Shah Mohammand Chowdhary, Ved Mahajan, and Dina Nath Baghat.

The committee's main task is to deliver a comprehensive report within the next 30 days. This comes in response to the Congress winning only six of the contested seats, five from the Valley and one in the Jammu division, out of 29 candidates, marking the party's lowest performance in the region's polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)