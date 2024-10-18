A New Dawn for AAP: Satyender Jain's Early Diwali Celebration

In a significant development for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), leader Satyender Jain has been granted bail, marking an emotional moment for his family. His release, described by his daughter as an early Diwali, ends a prolonged legal ordeal lasting over two years.

Satyender Jain, previously the health minister, faced charges from the Enforcement Directorate of laundering money through firms linked to him. His bail, granted by Rouse Avenue Court, is expected to provide a morale boost for the AAP ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Delhi.

Describing her husband as a social worker, Jain's wife expressed relief and gratitude towards supporters. Jain's release follows that of former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal, both recently granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)