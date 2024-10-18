CPI(M) Taps Expelled Congress Leader for Key Kerala Bypoll

The ruling CPI(M) in Kerala has announced that P Sarin, a former digital media convener for the Congress, will contest as an independent Left candidate for the Palakkad assembly seat in the upcoming by-election scheduled for November 13.

Sarin was expelled from Congress following his protest against the party leadership over its candidate selection for the Palakkad assembly bypoll. This decision was disclosed by CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan during a press conference, where it was also revealed that party leader U R Pradeep would contest the Chelakkara assembly seat.

Govindan expressed confidence about securing victories in both seats, highlighting that the BJP remains the primary adversary of the Left Democratic Front nationwide. In Palakkad, the fight is on against both the UDF and BJP, accused by Govindan of colluding to ensure a saffron win. The UDF has fielded Youth Congress state president Rahul Mamkootathil for the Palakkad seat.

