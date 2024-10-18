BRICS Expansion: Strengthening Emerging Economies

In a bid to fortify its position as a pivotal global platform, BRICS is likely to expand its membership, according to Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov. Speaking at a virtual conference titled 'BRICS 2.0: New Members, New Horizons', Alipov outlined the strategic importance of this development.

Set in the context of the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, this potential expansion marks a significant step in advancing the interests of emerging economies, particularly those of the Global South. Russia, currently chairing the BRICS, sees this as a stepping stone towards a more equitable global development landscape.

Alipov emphasized that the BRICS grouping acts as a vital forum for promoting global governance democratisation and respecting civilisational diversity. The envoy highlighted growing international interest in BRICS membership as a positive indicator of its increasing influence on the global stage.

