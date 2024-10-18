Left Menu

BRICS Expansion: Strengthening Emerging Economies

Russian Ambassador Denis Alipov announced that new members are expected to join BRICS, enhancing its role as a key platform for supporting the Global South. He highlighted the grouping's commitment to democratizing global governance and fostering equitable development during an online conference before the BRICS summit in Russia.

In a bid to fortify its position as a pivotal global platform, BRICS is likely to expand its membership, according to Russian Ambassador to India, Denis Alipov. Speaking at a virtual conference titled 'BRICS 2.0: New Members, New Horizons', Alipov outlined the strategic importance of this development.

Set in the context of the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan, Russia, this potential expansion marks a significant step in advancing the interests of emerging economies, particularly those of the Global South. Russia, currently chairing the BRICS, sees this as a stepping stone towards a more equitable global development landscape.

Alipov emphasized that the BRICS grouping acts as a vital forum for promoting global governance democratisation and respecting civilisational diversity. The envoy highlighted growing international interest in BRICS membership as a positive indicator of its increasing influence on the global stage.

