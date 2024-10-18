Left Menu

Satyendra Jain Walks Free: AAP Leader Released on Bail as Party Celebrates

AAP leader Satyendra Jain, former Delhi minister, was released on bail from Tihar Jail in a money laundering case, sparking jubilant reactions from party leaders. Jain criticized BJP, attributing his arrest to political motives. His release signifies renewed momentum for AAP in its ongoing projects, including the River Yamuna cleanup.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:01 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:01 IST
Satyendra Jain Walks Free: AAP Leader Released on Bail as Party Celebrates
AAP leader and Delhi's former minister Satyendra Jain (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Satyendra Jain, a prominent AAP leader and former Delhi minister, was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening following a Rouse Avenue Court decision to grant him bail in a money laundering case.

The news sparked celebrations among AAP supporters, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior party figures Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh present to welcome Jain's release. Addressing supporters, Jain took the opportunity to criticize BJP, humorously suggesting that CM Atishi might be next to face jail time due to their political struggles.

Jain accused the BJP of arresting him to impede his work on cleaning the River Yamuna, underlining the AAP's commitment to fulfilling promises despite political challenges. Reacting to his release, CM Atishi expressed joy, stating that 'truth triumphed,' and distributed sweets in celebration.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain's lawyer announced the terms of his bail, highlighting the court's recognition of Jain's rights and the lack of special conditions attached to his release.

AAP leaders have rallied in support of Jain, emphasizing his contributions to Delhi's healthcare initiatives. The party accused BJP of unjustly incarcerating its leaders, with Manish Sisodia calling for an apology from PM Modi and the BJP leadership. The bail was secured with a bond and a commitment to address pending projects, including healthcare and environmental efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024