Satyendra Jain Walks Free: AAP Leader Released on Bail as Party Celebrates

Satyendra Jain, a prominent AAP leader and former Delhi minister, was released from Tihar Jail on Friday evening following a Rouse Avenue Court decision to grant him bail in a money laundering case.

The news sparked celebrations among AAP supporters, with Delhi Chief Minister Atishi and senior party figures Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh present to welcome Jain's release. Addressing supporters, Jain took the opportunity to criticize BJP, humorously suggesting that CM Atishi might be next to face jail time due to their political struggles.

Jain accused the BJP of arresting him to impede his work on cleaning the River Yamuna, underlining the AAP's commitment to fulfilling promises despite political challenges. Reacting to his release, CM Atishi expressed joy, stating that 'truth triumphed,' and distributed sweets in celebration.

Meanwhile, Satyendar Jain's lawyer announced the terms of his bail, highlighting the court's recognition of Jain's rights and the lack of special conditions attached to his release.

AAP leaders have rallied in support of Jain, emphasizing his contributions to Delhi's healthcare initiatives. The party accused BJP of unjustly incarcerating its leaders, with Manish Sisodia calling for an apology from PM Modi and the BJP leadership. The bail was secured with a bond and a commitment to address pending projects, including healthcare and environmental efforts.

