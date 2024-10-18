Left Menu

Protest and Controversy Erupt Over Group 1 Exam Scheduling

Tensions rise as Group 1 services aspirants protest in Ashok Nagar, demanding a rescheduling of the Mains exam. Police intervened, detaining 30 protesters. Concerns circulate over the impact of government orders on recruitment and reservations. Political parties criticize the Congress government's handling of the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-10-2024 23:26 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 23:26 IST
Group 1 services aspirants staged a protest on Friday at Ashok Nagar, known for its coaching institutions, calling for a postponement of the Mains exam scheduled for October 21 to 27.

The protest was met with police action, resulting in the detention of 30 individuals. Protesters cited issues regarding the exam schedule and the potential effects of Government Orders on recruitment and reservation policies.

Opposition parties, including the BJP and BRS, criticized the Congress government for the police's use of force, with the BRS questioning the treatment of female protesters. BJP's Bandi Sanjay Kumar announced a visit to Ashok Nagar to support the aspirants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

