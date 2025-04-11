TMC Criticizes BJP Over Delay in Goa ST Reservation Bill
The Trinamool Congress criticizes BJP for failing to pass the Goa ST Reservation Bill in Parliament. TMC alleges that the bill, aimed at ensuring political reservation for Scheduled Tribes in Goa, faced no opposition but was sidelined for other priorities. TMC spokesperson D'Mello accused the government of favoritism towards higher classes.
The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Friday criticized the BJP for its alleged failure to pass the bill granting reservation to the Scheduled Tribe (ST) community in the Goa legislative assembly.
The Readjustment of Representation of Scheduled Tribes in Assembly Constituencies of the State of Goa Bill, 2024 was introduced in the Lok Sabha by Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal in August last year. Despite the absence of opposition, the BJP prioritized other issues, according to TMC spokesperson Trajano D'Mello.
D'Mello claimed the government aims to suppress rising communities and accused it of serving higher classes. TMC MP Derek O'Brien had addressed the issue with the Business Advisory Committee, but the BJP allegedly refused to consider it.
