Election Strategies Intensify: Key Discussions on Seat-Sharing in Jharkhand

Deputy Chief Minister of Telangana, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, arrived in Ranchi on Friday to discuss seat-sharing for upcoming state elections. Their meeting with INDIA bloc leaders comes as they strategize ahead of the Assembly polls in Jharkhand.

Addressing reporters, Vikramarka emphasized that detailed information would be shared following consultations with Congress leaders. Similarly, Tejashwi Yadav assured that decisions made during the meetings would be communicated subsequently.

Ghulam Ahmad Mir, Congress state in-charge, stated that the seat-sharing agreement with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha would be finalized by the weekend. The parties have conducted multiple rounds of negotiations, including candidate nominations from grassroots levels, which are being evaluated by the Pradesh Election Committee. The Election Commission has announced that Jharkhand's elections will occur over two phases in November, with results due on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)