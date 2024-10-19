The Assyrian Spotlight: A Misstep that Amplified Voices

Donald Trump's mispronunciation of 'Assyrians' at a recent rally redirected the limelight onto a relatively obscure but historically rich community.

The Assyrians, an ancient Christian group, found unexpected recognition amid Trump's campaign events, as he attempted to acknowledge their presence.

This gesture has resonated, particularly in battleground states where Assyrians make up a notable minority, thereby drawing crucial attention to their heritage and ongoing issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)