Lebanese Americans Back Harris Amid Middle East Turmoil

Lebanese Americans have endorsed Kamala Harris for president, citing unrelenting U.S. support for Lebanon under the Biden administration. The endorsement followed ongoing Israeli attacks that have displaced over 1.2 million people. The endorsement letter was organized by the American Task Force on Lebanon, led by Ed Gabriel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 03:11 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 03:11 IST
Prominent Lebanese Americans have thrown their support behind Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential race, highlighting continued U.S. aid to Lebanon under Joe Biden's government. The endorsement of Harris comes at a time of intensified Israeli-Lebanese tensions, with ongoing violence and displacement affecting the region.

The letter of endorsement was issued following a tumultuous year marked by Israeli military actions leaving thousands dead and millions displaced. The signatories include influential figures such as former Congress members and former Obama administration officials, underscoring serious political realignments amid the ongoing conflict.

The American Task Force on Lebanon, a key policy group, facilitated the endorsement with its president Ed Gabriel playing a crucial role. This move seeks to reassure Lebanese Americans of Harris's support for violence resolution and reform should she win the presidency compared to Trump's current stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

