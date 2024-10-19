Lebanese Americans Back Harris Amid Middle East Turmoil

Prominent Lebanese Americans have thrown their support behind Democrat Kamala Harris in the presidential race, highlighting continued U.S. aid to Lebanon under Joe Biden's government. The endorsement of Harris comes at a time of intensified Israeli-Lebanese tensions, with ongoing violence and displacement affecting the region.

The letter of endorsement was issued following a tumultuous year marked by Israeli military actions leaving thousands dead and millions displaced. The signatories include influential figures such as former Congress members and former Obama administration officials, underscoring serious political realignments amid the ongoing conflict.

The American Task Force on Lebanon, a key policy group, facilitated the endorsement with its president Ed Gabriel playing a crucial role. This move seeks to reassure Lebanese Americans of Harris's support for violence resolution and reform should she win the presidency compared to Trump's current stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)