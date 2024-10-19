Left Menu

Firebomb Attack Escalates Tensions for Japan's Ruling Party

A man threw firebombs at the headquarters of Japan's ruling party, the Liberal Democratic Party, causing no injuries. The attack highlights growing public discontent linked to financial scandals and may impact the upcoming parliamentary elections. The incident is under investigation, and no comments were made by the party.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 19-10-2024 05:19 IST
Firebomb Attack Escalates Tensions for Japan's Ruling Party
A man launched a firebomb attack on the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, according to local media outlets like NHK. Luckily, there were no injuries reported from the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The Tokyo police have refrained from commenting due to the ongoing investigation. The suspect was immediately apprehended after driving his car into nearby fencing. His motivations for this attack remain unclear.

This dramatic event underscores mounting public dissatisfaction with the ruling party, which is entangled in a money scandal involving questionable funding and suspected tax evasion. Party officials avoided comments on the attack, and instead, directed all inquiries to law enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

