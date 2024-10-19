Firebomb Attack Escalates Tensions for Japan's Ruling Party

A man launched a firebomb attack on the headquarters of Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party in Tokyo, according to local media outlets like NHK. Luckily, there were no injuries reported from the incident that occurred on Saturday.

The Tokyo police have refrained from commenting due to the ongoing investigation. The suspect was immediately apprehended after driving his car into nearby fencing. His motivations for this attack remain unclear.

This dramatic event underscores mounting public dissatisfaction with the ruling party, which is entangled in a money scandal involving questionable funding and suspected tax evasion. Party officials avoided comments on the attack, and instead, directed all inquiries to law enforcement.

