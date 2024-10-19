Race for Arab American Support Heats Up in Michigan
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are vying for Arab American support in Michigan, focusing on Middle East peace prospects as part of their campaigns. As polls show a tight race, Harris raises questions about Trump's stamina, while Trump counters with his energy and electoral support claims.
In a bid to sway Arab American voters, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took their campaigns to Michigan, emphasizing peace in the Middle East as a central theme.
Harris questioned Trump's stamina for presidency, while Trump boasted of his energy to counter the claims amid deadlocked battleground polls.
Despite tied poll numbers, both candidates strive to capture the vital support of Michigan voters, crucial for the upcoming election, aiming to secure the state's 15 electoral votes.
(With inputs from agencies.)
