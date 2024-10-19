Race for Arab American Support Heats Up in Michigan

In a bid to sway Arab American voters, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took their campaigns to Michigan, emphasizing peace in the Middle East as a central theme.

Harris questioned Trump's stamina for presidency, while Trump boasted of his energy to counter the claims amid deadlocked battleground polls.

Despite tied poll numbers, both candidates strive to capture the vital support of Michigan voters, crucial for the upcoming election, aiming to secure the state's 15 electoral votes.

