Left Menu

Race for Arab American Support Heats Up in Michigan

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are vying for Arab American support in Michigan, focusing on Middle East peace prospects as part of their campaigns. As polls show a tight race, Harris raises questions about Trump's stamina, while Trump counters with his energy and electoral support claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-10-2024 07:18 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 07:18 IST
Race for Arab American Support Heats Up in Michigan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to sway Arab American voters, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump took their campaigns to Michigan, emphasizing peace in the Middle East as a central theme.

Harris questioned Trump's stamina for presidency, while Trump boasted of his energy to counter the claims amid deadlocked battleground polls.

Despite tied poll numbers, both candidates strive to capture the vital support of Michigan voters, crucial for the upcoming election, aiming to secure the state's 15 electoral votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

A Surge in Homebuilding Amid Economic Uncertainty

 Global
2
Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Talks

Inflection Point: The Impact of Yahya Sinwar's Killing on Gaza Ceasefire Tal...

 Global
3
Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

Stimulus Measures on the Horizon Amid China's Economic Woes

 Global
4
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024