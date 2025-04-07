West Bengal's Peaceful Ram Navami Celebration Fosters Unity

In a gesture of unity, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday marked the occasion of Ram Navami by interacting with residents on the streets of Kolkata. The celebrations, he said, were enveloped in an atmosphere of peace and camaraderie, reflecting the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

Bose commended the State Government, opposition parties, security forces, intelligence agencies, and especially the public for ensuring a peaceful environment. "The Raj Bhavan maintained constant coordination with law enforcement to guarantee a serene Ram Navami," the Governor shared, lauding the community's proactive approach.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt greetings, emphasizing peace, prosperity, and development. "Greetings to all on this auspicious day," she posted, urging citizens to uphold these values. As part of the celebrations, a vibrant Shobha Yatra unfolded, enhancing the spirit of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)