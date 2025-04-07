Left Menu

West Bengal's Peaceful Ram Navami Celebration Fosters Unity

Governor CV Ananda Bose praised the peaceful celebrations during Ram Navami in Kolkata, thanking the collaboration between the government, opposition, and citizens. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also extended her greetings, advocating for peace and prosperity. The festivities were marked by a Shobha Yatra, reflecting unity and harmony.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 10:17 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 10:17 IST
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a gesture of unity, West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Sunday marked the occasion of Ram Navami by interacting with residents on the streets of Kolkata. The celebrations, he said, were enveloped in an atmosphere of peace and camaraderie, reflecting the collective efforts of all stakeholders.

Bose commended the State Government, opposition parties, security forces, intelligence agencies, and especially the public for ensuring a peaceful environment. "The Raj Bhavan maintained constant coordination with law enforcement to guarantee a serene Ram Navami," the Governor shared, lauding the community's proactive approach.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt greetings, emphasizing peace, prosperity, and development. "Greetings to all on this auspicious day," she posted, urging citizens to uphold these values. As part of the celebrations, a vibrant Shobha Yatra unfolded, enhancing the spirit of the festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)

