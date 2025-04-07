Indian Hockey Stars Champion Peace with #WhiteCard Campaign

On the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, observed every April 6, Indian hockey stars joined the global #WhiteCard Campaign. This initiative aligns with the peace-through-sport movement, symbolizing peace, inclusion, and hope, in contrast to the punitive nature of other sports cards.

This year's campaign casts light on a critical global issue: 460 million children are living in conflict-affected zones, lacking access to safe spaces and quality education. In such challenging environments, sport becomes a crucial lifeline, fostering skills like cooperation, mutual respect, and resilience.

The Indian hockey team is united in this cause, asserting that champions are made not only on the field but also through their stand for global peace. Members, including Lalremsiami, Savita, and Deepika, have passionately advocated for the #WhiteCard initiative to emphasize sport's power to transform lives and communities, especially for children in conflict zones.

