Left Menu

Indian Hockey Stars Champion Peace with #WhiteCard Campaign

Indian hockey champions marked the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace by participating in the global #WhiteCard Campaign. The initiative highlights the power of sport to promote peace and calls for safe environments for 460 million children living in conflict zones, supporting education and unity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 12:11 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 12:11 IST
Indian Hockey Stars Champion Peace with #WhiteCard Campaign
Indian women hockey players (Image: HI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the International Day of Sport for Development and Peace, observed every April 6, Indian hockey stars joined the global #WhiteCard Campaign. This initiative aligns with the peace-through-sport movement, symbolizing peace, inclusion, and hope, in contrast to the punitive nature of other sports cards.

This year's campaign casts light on a critical global issue: 460 million children are living in conflict-affected zones, lacking access to safe spaces and quality education. In such challenging environments, sport becomes a crucial lifeline, fostering skills like cooperation, mutual respect, and resilience.

The Indian hockey team is united in this cause, asserting that champions are made not only on the field but also through their stand for global peace. Members, including Lalremsiami, Savita, and Deepika, have passionately advocated for the #WhiteCard initiative to emphasize sport's power to transform lives and communities, especially for children in conflict zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI models show promise, not perfection, in heart transplant mortality prediction

IoT-driven irrigation boosts water efficiency, faces cost and security gaps

Textile industry embraces AI for defect detection amid data and cost challenges

AI boom needs guardrails, but overregulation risks choking capitalist dynamism

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025