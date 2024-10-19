Left Menu

Governor's Anthem Omission Sparks Tamil Identity Debate

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin urged Governor R N Ravi to adhere to Constitutional duties, following a controversy over an omitted line in the Tamil anthem at a governor's event. Stalin criticized the governor's response and questioned the Central government's commitment to promoting Tamil language.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 19-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 11:14 IST
M K Stalin Image Credit: Wikipidea
  • Country:
  • India

A political skirmish has erupted in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Governor R N Ravi to align with Constitutional duties and detach from divisive influences.

This plea follows a contentious incident involving the omission of a line from the Tamil anthem during a governor's event, prompting questions on Dravidian representation.

Stalin's critique intensified as he addressed the governor's reaction to the omission, urging transparency about the Central government's efforts towards the Tamil language.

(With inputs from agencies.)

