Governor's Anthem Omission Sparks Tamil Identity Debate

A political skirmish has erupted in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister M K Stalin called on Governor R N Ravi to align with Constitutional duties and detach from divisive influences.

This plea follows a contentious incident involving the omission of a line from the Tamil anthem during a governor's event, prompting questions on Dravidian representation.

Stalin's critique intensified as he addressed the governor's reaction to the omission, urging transparency about the Central government's efforts towards the Tamil language.

