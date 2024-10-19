Odisha Eyes Growth: CM Engages with Kumar Mangalam Birla in Mumbai

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Industry Minister Sampad Chandra Swain engaged with Kumar Mangalam Birla, the Chairman of Aditya Birla Group, during the Investors Meet held in Mumbai. The Chief Minister expressed optimism about creating new opportunities and fostering development in Odisha, following the discussions with Birla, promising future collaborations.

The state is gearing up for the 'Make-In-Odisha' conclave, scheduled for January 28-29, 2025, aimed at attracting investments and showcasing the state's potential. In a related development, the Odisha government has reformed a task force to guide the rollout of the New Education Policy 2020, according to the School and Mass Education Department's notification.

The reconstituted task force will be led by the Development Commissioner cum Additional Chief Secretary and includes 13 Ex-Officio members alongside educational experts from prestigious organizations like UNICEF and the Akshara Foundation. Additionally, six thematic sub-committees have been established to address various NEP implementation aspects, ensuring a comprehensive approach to educational reform in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)