Inspiring Strength: How Women's Blessings Fuel PM Modi's Vision
Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude for the blessings from women that motivate him to work towards a developed India. This was after a story was shared about a tribal woman in Odisha who insisted on giving Rs 100 as a gesture of thanks to Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has acknowledged the profound impact of blessings from women on his mission to build a developed India. His statement came after a touching story was shared by BJP Vice President Baijayant Jay Panda.
Panda recounted an incident during a BJP membership drive in Odisha's Sundargarh district, where a tribal woman insisted on giving him Rs 100 to convey her gratitude to PM Modi. Despite his efforts to explain that the gesture wasn't necessary, the woman was adamant, highlighting the deep connection and support between the people and the leader.
Modi, moved by the woman's affection, responded by emphasizing the strength and inspiration he draws from women's blessings, which drive his dedication to fostering a Viksit Bharat.
