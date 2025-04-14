Odisha Leaders Unite to Honor Ambedkar's Legacy
Odisha leaders, across party lines, paid tribute to Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary, acknowledging his pivotal role in framing the Indian Constitution and championing social justice. Born in a Dalit family, Ambedkar's struggle for the underprivileged remains influential in contemporary society.
Odisha Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati and Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi joined hands with Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik to honor Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar on his birth anniversary.
The official Twitter handle of the governor announced, 'Hon'ble Governor, Shri @DrHariBabuK has paid his tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar, one of the architects of the Indian Constitution, on his birth anniversary. #AmbedkarJayanti2025.'
Leaders from BJP, BJD, and Congress gathered at AG Square, Bhubaneswar, to pay floral tributes to Ambedkar, who is celebrated for his crucial role in the creation of the Indian Constitution and his lifelong advocacy for social justice.
