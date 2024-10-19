Tragic Shooting Amid Mozambique's Tense Election

Tragedy struck in Mozambique's capital as gunmen assassinated Elvino Dias, the legal advisor to opposition candidate Venancio Mondlane, during a dramatic car chase.

Also killed in the shocking attack was Paulo Guambe, a prominent member of PODEMOS, who shared the vehicle with Dias. This act of violence comes amid allegations of voter fraud and election malfeasance against the dominant Frelimo party.

With preliminary results favoring Frelimo's Daniel Chapo, tensions are high as the nation waits for the final outcome. The PODEMOS party condemned the killings as a brutal reminder of the absence of justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)