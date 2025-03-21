Justice Tandon Takes Helm as Orissa HC's New Chief
Justice Harish Tandon has been appointed as the chief justice of the Orissa High Court. Previously a judge at the Calcutta High Court, his elevation comes after the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation. The position was vacant following Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh's retirement in January.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:40 IST
- Country:
- India
Justice Harish Tandon has been appointed as the new chief justice of the Orissa High Court, according to an announcement from the law ministry on Friday.
Currently serving as a judge at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Tandon's elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium earlier this month. His new role comes as the position became available after Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh retired in January.
Justice Tandon has been with the Calcutta High Court since April 2010, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the judiciary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Shiva Kumar Ram as Director of Operations
Solidus Techno Power Pvt. Ltd. Strengthens Leadership with the Appointment of Shiva Kumar Ram as Director of Operations
SC Collegium recommends Calcutta HC judge Joymalya Bagchi's elevation to top court
Disappointment for Diksha, Pranavi and Avani as Australian WPGA is called off
Leadership Shuffle at the Sikh Apex Body: SGPC Makes Key Appointments