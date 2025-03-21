Justice Tandon Takes Helm as Orissa HC's New Chief

Justice Harish Tandon has been appointed as the new chief justice of the Orissa High Court, according to an announcement from the law ministry on Friday.

Currently serving as a judge at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Tandon's elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium earlier this month. His new role comes as the position became available after Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh retired in January.

Justice Tandon has been with the Calcutta High Court since April 2010, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the judiciary.

