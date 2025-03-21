Left Menu

Justice Tandon Takes Helm as Orissa HC's New Chief

Justice Harish Tandon has been appointed as the chief justice of the Orissa High Court. Previously a judge at the Calcutta High Court, his elevation comes after the Supreme Court collegium's recommendation. The position was vacant following Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh's retirement in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-03-2025 12:40 IST | Created: 21-03-2025 12:40 IST
Justice Tandon Takes Helm as Orissa HC's New Chief
  • Country:
  • India

Justice Harish Tandon has been appointed as the new chief justice of the Orissa High Court, according to an announcement from the law ministry on Friday.

Currently serving as a judge at the Calcutta High Court, Justice Tandon's elevation was recommended by the Supreme Court collegium earlier this month. His new role comes as the position became available after Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh retired in January.

Justice Tandon has been with the Calcutta High Court since April 2010, demonstrating a long-standing commitment to the judiciary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

Rising Seas of Crime: Spike in Sea Robberies in SOMS Alerts Authorities

 Singapore
2
Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

Trump's Bold Move: Shutting Down the Department of Education

 Global
3
Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

Tragedy Strikes Near Abuja: Fatal Trailer Crash Sparks Fiery Inferno

 Nigeria
4
BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

BoE's Balancing Act: Navigating Inflation and Policy Uncertainty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

Food, Climate, and Nutrition: Solutions for a Resilient and Inclusive Agrifood System

Ghana’s Digital Leap: Citizen Data Shaping Public Services and Governance

South Sudan’s Economy in Freefall: Poverty Surges Amid Oil and Inflation Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025