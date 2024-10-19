Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Leads BJP Strategy for UP Byelections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a strategy meeting with BJP leaders for upcoming byelections in nine assembly seats. Emphasizing teamwork, Adityanath assigned responsibilities to ensure a cohesive campaign. The party aims for a decisive victory, with efforts to engage with the community and address public concerns.

  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with BJP leaders, aiming to devise strategies for the upcoming byelections across nine assembly seats in the state. The chief minister highlighted the necessity for robust teamwork between ministers and party office-bearers to ensure victory.

Addressing the participants, Adityanath expressed that winning these elections would be more than a political success; it would symbolize public trust in the party's leadership. He called for unwavering dedication and loyalty from all involved.

During the session, various targeted strategies were discussed. Party officials received specific responsibilities from Adityanath, emphasizing the party's commitment to a unified and effective campaign and encouraging direct engagement with the public at local meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

