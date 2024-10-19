Yogi Adityanath Leads BJP Strategy for UP Byelections

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath convened a crucial meeting on Saturday with BJP leaders, aiming to devise strategies for the upcoming byelections across nine assembly seats in the state. The chief minister highlighted the necessity for robust teamwork between ministers and party office-bearers to ensure victory.

Addressing the participants, Adityanath expressed that winning these elections would be more than a political success; it would symbolize public trust in the party's leadership. He called for unwavering dedication and loyalty from all involved.

During the session, various targeted strategies were discussed. Party officials received specific responsibilities from Adityanath, emphasizing the party's commitment to a unified and effective campaign and encouraging direct engagement with the public at local meetings.

(With inputs from agencies.)