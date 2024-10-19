Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israeli Prime Minister's House Targeted by Drone

The Israeli Prime Minister's house was targeted by a drone as tension with Hamas and Hezbollah escalates. Strikes on Gaza continue, marking significant casualties. Iran supports Hamas, while Israel faces attacks from Lebanon. The death of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar intensifies the conflict and poses challenges for peace negotiations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 19-10-2024 17:19 IST | Created: 19-10-2024 17:19 IST
The Israeli Prime Minister's residence in Caesarea was targeted by a drone on Saturday, amid rising tensions in the region. No casualties were reported in the attack. Meanwhile, Iran's supreme leader reaffirmed his support for Hamas, following the recent assassination of Yahya Sinwar, the mastermind behind the attacks on October 7 last year.

As sirens blared across Israel warning of incoming fire from Lebanon, the military reported dozens of projectiles launched towards its territory. The escalating barrage from Hezbollah, a long-time ally of Hamas, further complicates Israel's military endeavors in Gaza and Lebanon. Prime Minister Netanyahu's office confirmed that neither he nor his wife were home during the drone incident.

In Gaza, Israeli forces continue offensives, resulting in significant casualties, including over 50 people in under 24 hours. With communications knocked out and limited resources, Gaza's population remains severely displaced, further exacerbated by ongoing military actions. Israel's stance following Sinwar's death remains firm, as it seeks to undermine Hamas while grappling with hostage negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

