Manhunt Intensifies After Deadly Gagangir Attack

A terror attack in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir claimed seven lives, prompting a massive investigation. Authorities detained over 40 suspects and initiated a wide-scale search operation. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. The attack, targeting workers at a tunnel construction site, shocked a region unaccustomed to such violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 22-10-2024 17:00 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 16:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained more than 40 individuals as the investigation into a deadly terror attack in Gagangir progresses. The incident, which claimed seven lives, has spurred an extensive manhunt.

Officials believe the assailants meticulously planned the attack, supported by a terrorist associate network. Security forces, including the Army and police units, have launched a large-scale operation near Sonamarg.

The Resistance Front, associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack that left a doctor and six laborers dead. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling for regional unity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Hidden Economies: Uncovering the Role of Informality in Kenya’s Business Landscape

The Road to Refugee Self-Reliance: How Poverty Lines Help Define Independence

SME Financing Dilemma: Unlocking Economic Growth in Emerging Markets

Driving Change: How Innovations in Transport Shape a More Equitable and Sustainable Future

