Manhunt Intensifies After Deadly Gagangir Attack

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained more than 40 individuals as the investigation into a deadly terror attack in Gagangir progresses. The incident, which claimed seven lives, has spurred an extensive manhunt.

Officials believe the assailants meticulously planned the attack, supported by a terrorist associate network. Security forces, including the Army and police units, have launched a large-scale operation near Sonamarg.

The Resistance Front, associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack that left a doctor and six laborers dead. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling for regional unity against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)