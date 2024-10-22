Manhunt Intensifies After Deadly Gagangir Attack
A terror attack in Gagangir, Jammu and Kashmir claimed seven lives, prompting a massive investigation. Authorities detained over 40 suspects and initiated a wide-scale search operation. The Resistance Front, linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility. The attack, targeting workers at a tunnel construction site, shocked a region unaccustomed to such violence.
- Country:
- India
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have detained more than 40 individuals as the investigation into a deadly terror attack in Gagangir progresses. The incident, which claimed seven lives, has spurred an extensive manhunt.
Officials believe the assailants meticulously planned the attack, supported by a terrorist associate network. Security forces, including the Army and police units, have launched a large-scale operation near Sonamarg.
The Resistance Front, associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed responsibility for the attack that left a doctor and six laborers dead. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the attack, calling for regional unity against terrorism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- terror
- attack
- Gagangir
- investigation
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Lashkar-e-Taiba
- security
- labourers
- violence
ALSO READ
BJP Eyes Historic Win in Jammu and Kashmir Elections
Supreme Court Petition Calls for Urgent Restoration of Jammu and Kashmir Statehood
Historic Ordnance Neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir
IIM Jammu's Pioneering Conference Bridges Academia and Industry
Controversy Over LG's Nominations in Jammu & Kashmir; PDP Leader Speaks Out