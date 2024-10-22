Putin and Xi: Strengthening Alliances at BRICS Summit
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met at the BRICS summit, emphasizing the growing cooperation between Russia and China. The leaders referred to each other as friends and spoke about working together towards establishing a just world order, highlighting their strategic partnership's global importance.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced the BRICS summit with a focus on bolstering their nations' alliance. The leaders discussed the growing cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as a key to global stability.
Xi expressed his delight at being in Kazan, cementing the significance of their bilateral meeting. The two leaders shared a warm handshake before embarking on their discussions.
Putin referred to Xi as his 'dear friend' and underscored the joint mission to create a just world order, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Russia and China on the international stage.
