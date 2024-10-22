Putin and Xi: Strengthening Alliances at BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping commenced the BRICS summit with a focus on bolstering their nations' alliance. The leaders discussed the growing cooperation between Moscow and Beijing as a key to global stability.

Xi expressed his delight at being in Kazan, cementing the significance of their bilateral meeting. The two leaders shared a warm handshake before embarking on their discussions.

Putin referred to Xi as his 'dear friend' and underscored the joint mission to create a just world order, reinforcing the strategic partnership between Russia and China on the international stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)