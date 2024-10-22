FBI Investigates Leak of Israel's Retaliatory Plans Against Iran
The FBI is probing an unauthorized release of classified documents detailing Israel's possible counter-attack plans on Iran. The documents, linked to US intelligence agencies, were shared within the 'Five Eyes' alliance before surfacing on Telegram. The investigation involves collaboration with the Department of Defense.
- Country:
- United States
The FBI has launched an investigation into the unauthorized release of classified documents revealing Israel's preparation for a potential retaliatory strike against Iran. This investigation marks the first confirmation by the FBI of their involvement, following initial reports by the Associated Press.
White House national security spokesman John Kirby indicated uncertainty over whether the sensitive information was leaked or hacked. However, there is currently no evidence suggesting that additional documents of this nature have been or will be released.
The documents, originally attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, found their way onto Telegram on Friday. These highly sensitive papers were shared within the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance before reaching the public domain, sparking serious concerns about national security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- FBI
- Israel
- Iran
- classified
- documents
- Five Eyes
- leak
- investigation
- Kirby
- Telegram
ALSO READ
Court Orders ED to Provide Documents in Delhi Excise Case Amid Inspection Ruckus
String of Arrests: Pakistani Nationals Found with Fake Documents in India
Abrar Ahmed Hospitalized Amidst Pakistan's Bleak Bowling Performance
Tragedy at Deer Park: Deadly Gas Leak Claims Lives at Pemex Oil Refinery
Naval Officer's Wife Forged Documents for Home Loan Scam