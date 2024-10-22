Left Menu

FBI Investigates Leak of Israel's Retaliatory Plans Against Iran

The FBI is probing an unauthorized release of classified documents detailing Israel's possible counter-attack plans on Iran. The documents, linked to US intelligence agencies, were shared within the 'Five Eyes' alliance before surfacing on Telegram. The investigation involves collaboration with the Department of Defense.

Updated: 22-10-2024 20:12 IST
FBI Investigates Leak of Israel's Retaliatory Plans Against Iran
  • Country:
  • United States

The FBI has launched an investigation into the unauthorized release of classified documents revealing Israel's preparation for a potential retaliatory strike against Iran. This investigation marks the first confirmation by the FBI of their involvement, following initial reports by the Associated Press.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby indicated uncertainty over whether the sensitive information was leaked or hacked. However, there is currently no evidence suggesting that additional documents of this nature have been or will be released.

The documents, originally attributed to the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency and National Security Agency, found their way onto Telegram on Friday. These highly sensitive papers were shared within the 'Five Eyes' intelligence alliance before reaching the public domain, sparking serious concerns about national security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

