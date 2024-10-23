New Britain-Germany Pact to Combat Submarine Threats in North Atlantic

German submarine-hunting planes are set to patrol the North Atlantic from a Scottish base, following a new defence pact between Britain and Germany. The agreement, signed in London by defence ministers from both nations, comes in response to increasing threats from Russia.

This pact marks the first of its kind between the two NATO countries, aiming to enhance European security. It coincides with ongoing concerns over the war initiated by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022 and apprehensions surrounding the US presidential election outcome in November.

Under this deal, there will be closer collaboration between British and German forces, particularly in NATO's eastern flank locations, strengthening their deterrent capabilities. The two countries will also focus on developing advanced weaponry and manufacturing initiatives.

