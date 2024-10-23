Escalation in Tyre: Israel-Hezbollah Conflict Continues

Israeli jets targeted key areas in Lebanon's coastal city of Tyre on Wednesday, casting ominous black clouds over the ancient landscape. The attack is part of an ongoing military exchange following heightened tensions with Hezbollah militants.

The state-run National News Agency reported casualties in nearby Maarakeh but no injuries in Tyre itself, where early evacuation warnings were issued. This escalation follows a series of retaliatory strikes, with Hezbollah launching rockets into Israel, prompting air raid alerts in Tel Aviv.

Lebanon's civil defence responded swiftly, ensuring residents' safety and averting casualties despite the damage. Meanwhile, over 2,500 fatalities have been recorded in Lebanon since last year's conflict. Simultaneously, northern Israeli communities continue to endure rocket barrages, severely impacting local populations.

