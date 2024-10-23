Left Menu

Political Tides in North Maharashtra: A Battle for Balance

In the upcoming assembly polls, North Maharashtra, traditionally a BJP stronghold, faces shifting political dynamics. With 47 assembly seats at stake, the BJP confronts challenges from former allies now in opposition. Farmers' issues and socio-political polarisation add complexity to the electoral battlefield.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2024 18:21 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 18:21 IST
North Maharashtra, a region traditionally dominated by the BJP, heads into the November 20 assembly polls with a transformed political landscape. The agrarian belt, which comprises 47 assembly seats, has seen a realignment of major political forces, challenging the BJP's longstanding hold.

Since the 2019 assembly elections, significant changes have reshaped alliances, with splinters within the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party now collaborating with the BJP. However, the recent Lok Sabha elections saw the BJP lose critical seats to the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance, signaling potential vulnerabilities in the upcoming state polls.

Key issues such as farmers' grievances, Maratha and OBC reservation debates, and economic concerns like inflation and export policies are at the forefront. The electorate's response to these factors, combined with the BJP's organizational strength, will determine the region's political future.

