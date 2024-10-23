Protests Erupt Over Delayed Dalit Mayoral Election in Delhi

Bharatiya Janata Party councillors staged a protest outside Delhi Mayor Shelly Oberoi's office at the MCD headquarters on Wednesday, criticizing the AAP government for postponing the mayoral election.

The election, reserved for a Dalit candidate in the third term of the Aam Aadmi Party, has been delayed since April due to the Lieutenant Governor's failure to appoint a presiding officer. The LG cited former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who was in Tihar jail, as the reason for the postponement.

The BJP claims that, despite the appointment of Kejriwal's successor, Atishi, on September 21, the AAP government has not announced a new date for the election, which was initially expected to occur on October 28.

Council members, alongside the BJP, alleged that the delay expressed the AAP's anti-Dalit stance. They threatened further street protests should the government fail to conduct the election immediately. Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh accused Kejriwal of neglecting his duties by not appointing a presiding officer while in jail.

The AAP attributed the delay to councillors being unavailable due to festivals. However, Singh retorted, pointing out that AAP leaders took holidays while ignoring pressing municipal issues like garbage accumulation. BJP Deputy Leader of Opposition Jai Bhagwan Yadav remarked that the delay represented an injustice to the Dalit community.

(With inputs from agencies.)