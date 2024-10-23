Left Menu

Biden's Call to 'Lock Trump Up': Political Tensions Escalate

President Joe Biden has accused former President Donald Trump of being a threat to democracy, encouraging Democrats to defeat him in the upcoming U.S. election. Biden's comments in New Hampshire drew parallels to Trump's past rallies, while Trump’s campaign criticized Biden for alleged political persecution.

Updated: 23-10-2024 19:16 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:16 IST
President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of posing a threat to democracy, urging Democrats in New Hampshire to ensure a victory in the November 5 U.S. election.

Speaking to applause at a Democratic campaign office in Concord, Biden declared, "We got to lock him up," stressing the need to politically "lock" Trump out. He warned that Trump, if elected, would undermine the U.S. Constitution's safeguards. The statement drew parallels to Trump's 2016 rallies where supporters chanted "lock her up" against Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, during Vice President Kamala Harris's rallies, some have chanted "lock him up" in reference to Trump, convicted in New York for hush-money cover-ups. The Justice Department, not Harris herself, is tasked with addressing those charges. Trump's campaign responded by calling on Harris to condemn Biden's remarks, alleging Biden and Harris aim to persecute Trump politically.

