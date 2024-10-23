Biden's Call to 'Lock Trump Up': Political Tensions Escalate

President Joe Biden on Tuesday accused former President Donald Trump of posing a threat to democracy, urging Democrats in New Hampshire to ensure a victory in the November 5 U.S. election.

Speaking to applause at a Democratic campaign office in Concord, Biden declared, "We got to lock him up," stressing the need to politically "lock" Trump out. He warned that Trump, if elected, would undermine the U.S. Constitution's safeguards. The statement drew parallels to Trump's 2016 rallies where supporters chanted "lock her up" against Hillary Clinton.

Meanwhile, during Vice President Kamala Harris's rallies, some have chanted "lock him up" in reference to Trump, convicted in New York for hush-money cover-ups. The Justice Department, not Harris herself, is tasked with addressing those charges. Trump's campaign responded by calling on Harris to condemn Biden's remarks, alleging Biden and Harris aim to persecute Trump politically.

(With inputs from agencies.)