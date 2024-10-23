Modi Champions Unity and Reform at BRICS Summit
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at the 16th BRICS Summit, advocated for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve global conflicts. He highlighted issues like terrorism, climate change, and economic uncertainty. Emphasizing BRICS' role in global reform, Modi called for unity and the inclusion of new partner countries.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of dialogue and diplomacy as central strategies for resolving conflicts at the 16th BRICS Summit. Addressing leaders, including Russia's Vladimir Putin and China's Xi Jinping, Modi underscored BRICS' mission to promote unity and work towards global reform.
Highlighting global challenges such as wars, climate change, and terrorism, Modi urged BRICS to send a strong message of peace and cooperation. He stressed the necessity of reforming institutions like the UN Security Council and dealing with cybersecurity threats and terrorism.
Modi welcomed the addition of 13 new BRICS partner countries, advocating for consensus in decision-making. As the summit concluded, leaders adopted the 'Kazan Declaration', reinforcing their commitment to addressing global issues collaboratively.
