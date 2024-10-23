Hezbollah Leadership in Turmoil: Safieddine's Death Shakes Party
Hezbollah confirmed the death of Hashem Safieddine, a high-ranking official expected to lead the group, in an Israeli airstrike. This follows a pattern of strikes targeting Hezbollah leaders, destabilizing the party's hierarchy and creating uncertainty about its future leadership.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Tyre | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:22 IST
- Country:
- Malawi
Hezbollah has confirmed the death of Hashem Safieddine, a prominent figure within the organization poised to assume leadership, following an Israeli airstrike.
The announcement, made on Wednesday, aligns with Israel's earlier claim of targeting Safieddine in an attack on Beirut's southern suburbs this month.
This development marks a significant blow to Hezbollah as previous Israeli strikes have also eliminated several key figures, resulting in a state of leadership upheaval.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Global Business Shifts: Tech Approvals, Retail Stake Changes, and Leadership Transitions
Controversy Unfolds as ED Raids Target AAP Leadership
Haryana's Resounding Endorsement of Modi's Leadership
Israeli Forces Target Hezbollah Leadership
BJP has increased its seat share and vote share in Haryana under PM Modi's leadership: Party chief J P Nadda.