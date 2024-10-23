Left Menu

Hezbollah Leadership in Turmoil: Safieddine's Death Shakes Party

Hezbollah confirmed the death of Hashem Safieddine, a high-ranking official expected to lead the group, in an Israeli airstrike. This follows a pattern of strikes targeting Hezbollah leaders, destabilizing the party's hierarchy and creating uncertainty about its future leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tyre | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:22 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:22 IST
Hezbollah has confirmed the death of Hashem Safieddine, a prominent figure within the organization poised to assume leadership, following an Israeli airstrike.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, aligns with Israel's earlier claim of targeting Safieddine in an attack on Beirut's southern suburbs this month.

This development marks a significant blow to Hezbollah as previous Israeli strikes have also eliminated several key figures, resulting in a state of leadership upheaval.

