Hezbollah Leadership in Turmoil: Safieddine's Death Shakes Party

Hezbollah has confirmed the death of Hashem Safieddine, a prominent figure within the organization poised to assume leadership, following an Israeli airstrike.

The announcement, made on Wednesday, aligns with Israel's earlier claim of targeting Safieddine in an attack on Beirut's southern suburbs this month.

This development marks a significant blow to Hezbollah as previous Israeli strikes have also eliminated several key figures, resulting in a state of leadership upheaval.

