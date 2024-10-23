Left Menu

Chouhan Targets JMM: Allegations of Resource Exploitation and Corruption

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of corrupt practices and resource exploitation during a rally in Garhwa. He criticized their handling of central schemes and election promises, while promising BJP-led reforms if elected. Elections are set for November 13 and 20.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Garhwa | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:41 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:41 IST
  • India

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a scathing attack on Jharkhand's ruling JMM-led coalition, accusing them of depleting the state's resources. Speaking at a rally in Garhwa, he condemned the government's actions, asserting that Jharkhand's wealth in forests, water, and minerals has been squandered.

Chouhan leveled allegations of extensive corruption within the JMM leadership, citing instances of recovered funds from ministers' residences. He argued that governance failures, including misuse of funds from central schemes like the Jal Jeevan Mission and MNREGA, have exacerbated citizens' economic struggles.

Promising change under BJP leadership, Chouhan vowed to address rising violence against women, fulfill job creation pledges, and tackle recruitment-related corruption. The assembly elections in Jharkhand are slated for November 13 and 20, with results announced on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

