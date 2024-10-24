Left Menu

Code Violation: Azad Samaj Party Leader Faces FIR

An FIR has been registered against Azad Samaj Party's candidate for the Miranpur assembly bypolls for breaching the model code of conduct. The candidate reportedly pasted campaign pamphlets on electricity poles, which was identified during a routine inspection. Polling is set for November 13.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:18 IST
Code Violation: Azad Samaj Party Leader Faces FIR
FIR Directives Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent development, authorities have registered an FIR against an Azad Samaj Party candidate in the Miranpur assembly bypolls. The candidate, Zahid Husain, is accused of violating the model code of conduct by placing campaign pamphlets improperly.

According to sources, Husain allegedly affixed these pamphlets on electricity poles in the Miranpur constituency. The issue came to light during a standard inspection conducted by Sector Magistrate Anil Kumar Goel.

The offending pamphlets were discovered along the Morna-Shukartal road, leading to the lodging of a formal police complaint on Wednesday. Voters in Miranpur will head to the polls on November 13.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024