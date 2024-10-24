Code Violation: Azad Samaj Party Leader Faces FIR
An FIR has been registered against Azad Samaj Party's candidate for the Miranpur assembly bypolls for breaching the model code of conduct. The candidate reportedly pasted campaign pamphlets on electricity poles, which was identified during a routine inspection. Polling is set for November 13.
In a recent development, authorities have registered an FIR against an Azad Samaj Party candidate in the Miranpur assembly bypolls. The candidate, Zahid Husain, is accused of violating the model code of conduct by placing campaign pamphlets improperly.
According to sources, Husain allegedly affixed these pamphlets on electricity poles in the Miranpur constituency. The issue came to light during a standard inspection conducted by Sector Magistrate Anil Kumar Goel.
The offending pamphlets were discovered along the Morna-Shukartal road, leading to the lodging of a formal police complaint on Wednesday. Voters in Miranpur will head to the polls on November 13.
(With inputs from agencies.)
