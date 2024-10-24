Left Menu

BJP Announces Full Slate for Rajasthan Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) named Karilal Nanoma as its candidate for the Chorasi assembly seat bypolls in Rajasthan, finalizing candidates for all seven districts. With nominations closing on October 25, elections are set for November 13, and results will be announced on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:37 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 11:37 IST
BJP Announces Full Slate for Rajasthan Bypolls
  • Country:
  • India

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced Karilal Nanoma as the candidate for the upcoming bypolls for the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan.

This completion of the candidate list means the party is now fully set for the seven assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.

Earlier on October 19, the BJP revealed its contenders including Jagmohan Meena for Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu for Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh for Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar for Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga for Khinvsar, and Shanta Devi Meena for Salumbar.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is October 25, with voting scheduled for November 13, and the overall results will be disclosed on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024