BJP Announces Full Slate for Rajasthan Bypolls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced Karilal Nanoma as the candidate for the upcoming bypolls for the Chorasi assembly seat in Rajasthan.

This completion of the candidate list means the party is now fully set for the seven assembly seats going to bypolls on November 23.

Earlier on October 19, the BJP revealed its contenders including Jagmohan Meena for Dausa, Rajendra Bhambhu for Jhunjhunu, Sukhwant Singh for Ramgarh, Rajendra Gurjar for Deoli-Ujiara, Revant Ram Danga for Khinvsar, and Shanta Devi Meena for Salumbar.

The deadline for filing nomination papers is October 25, with voting scheduled for November 13, and the overall results will be disclosed on November 23.

