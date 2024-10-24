Left Menu

BJP Announces U.P. Bypoll Candidates Ahead of Deadline

The BJP declared its candidates for seven of nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats for the upcoming bypolls on November 13. The candidates include Ramvir Singh Thakur, Sanjeev Sharma, Surendra Diler, Anujesh Yadav, Deepak Patel, Dharmraj Nishad, and Suchismita Maurya. The opposition Samajwadi Party plans to contest all nine seats.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced its candidates for seven out of nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are slated for November 13.

Among the selected candidates are Ramvir Singh Thakur for Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma for Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler for Khair (SC), and Anujesh Yadav for Karhal. Deepak Patel will contest for Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad for Katehari, and Suchismita Maurya for Majhawan.

This announcement comes just before the final date for filing nominations. Speculation suggests the BJP may allocate the remaining two seats to its allies. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, backed by its INDIA bloc allies, intends to challenge all nine seats. The bypolls are being held due to various vacancies, with Sisamau particularly due to the disqualification of Samajwadi MLA Irfan Solanki after his criminal conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

