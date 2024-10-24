BJP Announces U.P. Bypoll Candidates Ahead of Deadline
The BJP declared its candidates for seven of nine Uttar Pradesh assembly seats for the upcoming bypolls on November 13. The candidates include Ramvir Singh Thakur, Sanjeev Sharma, Surendra Diler, Anujesh Yadav, Deepak Patel, Dharmraj Nishad, and Suchismita Maurya. The opposition Samajwadi Party plans to contest all nine seats.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has officially announced its candidates for seven out of nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh where bypolls are slated for November 13.
Among the selected candidates are Ramvir Singh Thakur for Kundarki, Sanjeev Sharma for Ghaziabad, Surendra Diler for Khair (SC), and Anujesh Yadav for Karhal. Deepak Patel will contest for Phulpur, Dharmraj Nishad for Katehari, and Suchismita Maurya for Majhawan.
This announcement comes just before the final date for filing nominations. Speculation suggests the BJP may allocate the remaining two seats to its allies. Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party, backed by its INDIA bloc allies, intends to challenge all nine seats. The bypolls are being held due to various vacancies, with Sisamau particularly due to the disqualification of Samajwadi MLA Irfan Solanki after his criminal conviction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Samajwadi Party Reveals Candidates for Key UP By-elections
Samajwadi Party Prepares for Critical Uttar Pradesh Bypolls
Samajwadi Party Declares Bypoll Candidates Amid Tensions with Congress
Sharad Pawar Leads Candidate Interviews for Pune's Assembly Seats
Discrepancies in EVMs alleged in 20 assembly seats, complaints from 7 submitted to EC: Cong leader Pawan Khera.