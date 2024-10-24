Left Menu

Election Showdown in Palakkad: A Triangular Battle Unfolds

As the Palakkad Assembly by-election draws near, a triangular contest emerges between major political alliances in Kerala. Candidates from the CPI(M)-led LDF, Congress-led UDF, and BJP-led NDA have submitted nominations. The bypolls follow Congress and CPI(M) leaders vacating their seats for Lok Sabha positions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 24-10-2024 16:19 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 16:19 IST
Election Showdown in Palakkad: A Triangular Battle Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

With election fever rising in the Palakkad Assembly constituency, a gripping triangular contest is anticipated in the forthcoming by-election. On Thursday, key candidates from Kerala's three major political fronts, including CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF, submitted their nominations.

The BJP-led NDA's candidate, C Krishnakumar, entered the fray on Wednesday by filing his nomination papers. The UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil and LDF's Dr. P Sarin officially submitted theirs to Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sreejith. Mamkootathil, accompanied by a rally of supporters and prominent leaders, filed his around noon, showcasing strong political backing.

The nominations come as a direct result of vacancies left by Congress and CPI(M) leaders elected to the Lok Sabha. Contesting the same seat won by him in the Lok Sabha, Shafi Parambil reflects on a close battle from the last assembly poll, where BJP's E Sreedharan's loss by 3,850 votes adds historical context. As candidates vie for position, the election schedule, culminating in November polling, sets the stage for this significant political event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

E. Coli Outbreak Hits McDonald's Quarter Pounder

 Global
2
Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

Kamala Harris' Battle Plan Against Trump's Electoral Challenge

 United States
3
Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

Tragedy in Seattle Suburb: Teen Faces Charges in Family Mass Killing

 United States
4
Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

Tropical Storm Trami Disrupts Life in the Philippines

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024