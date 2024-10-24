Election Showdown in Palakkad: A Triangular Battle Unfolds

With election fever rising in the Palakkad Assembly constituency, a gripping triangular contest is anticipated in the forthcoming by-election. On Thursday, key candidates from Kerala's three major political fronts, including CPI(M)-led LDF and Congress-led UDF, submitted their nominations.

The BJP-led NDA's candidate, C Krishnakumar, entered the fray on Wednesday by filing his nomination papers. The UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil and LDF's Dr. P Sarin officially submitted theirs to Revenue Divisional Officer S. Sreejith. Mamkootathil, accompanied by a rally of supporters and prominent leaders, filed his around noon, showcasing strong political backing.

The nominations come as a direct result of vacancies left by Congress and CPI(M) leaders elected to the Lok Sabha. Contesting the same seat won by him in the Lok Sabha, Shafi Parambil reflects on a close battle from the last assembly poll, where BJP's E Sreedharan's loss by 3,850 votes adds historical context. As candidates vie for position, the election schedule, culminating in November polling, sets the stage for this significant political event.

