Amit Shah's West Bengal Visit: Reviving the BJP Spirit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah is anticipated to arrive in West Bengal on October 27, where he will spearhead the BJP's membership drive, as confirmed by party leaders.

During his visit, Shah, who also serves as the Union Minister for Cooperation, will participate in two government programs. According to BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar, Shah will reach Bengal on Saturday night and attend a Sunday session at the International Land Port 'Petrapole' under the Union Home Ministry and another event for the Union Ministry of Cooperation at Arambagh.

The event also marks Shah's first trip to West Bengal after the April-May Lok Sabha polls and the RG Kar hospital incident involving a woman's rape and murder, which incited national outrage. His visit coincides with the need for an uplift among party workers following subpar Lok Sabha outcomes, with BJP capturing only 12 of 42 available seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)