Kejriwal Accuses BJP: Power Struggle in Delhi

Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to wrest control over the Delhi government by any means necessary. Kejriwal claims this power grab aims to dismantle the AAP's achievements over the past decade.

Addressing a gathering in Moti Nagar as part of the AAP's 'padyatras', Kejriwal, alongside local MLA Shiv Charan Goel, interacted with citizens amidst the Delhi Assembly election buildup. He accused the BJP of wanting to halt AAP's initiatives in critical sectors like electricity, water, health, and education.

Kejriwal further alleged that a BJP-led government could result in issues like prolonged power outages reminiscent of those in neighboring states. Promising major benefits like waiving water bills and a Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for women, he sought electoral support, criticizing the BJP for allegedly causing infrastructural disruptions during his arrest.

