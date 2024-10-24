Kejriwal Accuses BJP: Power Struggle in Delhi
Former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal accuses BJP of trying to seize power in Delhi to undo AAP's decade-long work. During a 'padyatra', he warned against BJP's impact on free utilities and vowed to waive water bills, promising Rs 1,000 for women monthly.
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has leveled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing the party of attempting to wrest control over the Delhi government by any means necessary. Kejriwal claims this power grab aims to dismantle the AAP's achievements over the past decade.
Addressing a gathering in Moti Nagar as part of the AAP's 'padyatras', Kejriwal, alongside local MLA Shiv Charan Goel, interacted with citizens amidst the Delhi Assembly election buildup. He accused the BJP of wanting to halt AAP's initiatives in critical sectors like electricity, water, health, and education.
Kejriwal further alleged that a BJP-led government could result in issues like prolonged power outages reminiscent of those in neighboring states. Promising major benefits like waiving water bills and a Rs 1,000 monthly allowance for women, he sought electoral support, criticizing the BJP for allegedly causing infrastructural disruptions during his arrest.
