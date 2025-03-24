Canadian Elections Unfold Amid Sovereignty Clash with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and his Conservative opponent Pierre Poilievre have commenced their election campaigns amidst escalating tensions with US President Donald Trump. Carney emphasizes the importance of protecting Canadian sovereignty against Trump's trade threats and annexation rhetoric.

The upcoming election, set for April 28, will determine the new government leader. With 343 seats in the House of Commons up for grabs, the contest mainly features the Liberals and Conservatives. Although Trump had previously threatened Canadian stability, his actions have ignited a nationalist surge boosting the Liberal poll numbers.

Carney, a newcomer to politics, pledges to defend Canadian interests in response to Trump's aggressive trade policies. On the other hand, Poilievre, a career politician, claims he will also stand firm against Trump, though concerns remain regarding his perceived ideological closeness to the US president. The election outcome will be pivotal in shaping Canada's future administrative direction and its international relations, particularly with the US.

