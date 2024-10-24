Congress Demands BJP Apology Over Kharge Insult Claim
The Congress has demanded an apology from the BJP for allegedly insulting their president, Mallikarjun Kharge, during Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's nomination filing in Wayanad. Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, reportedly faced brief delays outside the returning officer's room. Venugopal refutes BJP's claims as false.
The Congress party has called on the BJP to apologize for what it describes as an insult to its president, Mallikarjun Kharge. The incident occurred during the nomination filing for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Wayanad.
According to AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, prominent Congress leaders, including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, were briefly made to wait outside the returning officer's room as Priyanka filed her nomination. He dismissed BJP claims of barring Kharge from entering as misleading.
Venugopal attributed the situation to Priyanka arriving early due to nomination filing schedules. He criticized the BJP for spreading falsehoods, demanding an apology for the alleged slight to Kharge.
