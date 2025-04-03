Kharge Demands Apology Amid Expunged Remarks Controversy

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has called on BJP MP Anurag Thakur to apologize following accusations made during a parliamentary session.

Thakur's remarks, linked to Kharge's alleged involvement with Waqf lands, were expunged from records, yet the controversy continues to make waves across media platforms.

Kharge emphasized his integrity, citing a long-standing political career free of blemishes, and demanded the ruling party address the issue to preserve institutional decorum.

(With inputs from agencies.)