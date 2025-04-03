Kharge Demands Apology Amid Expunged Remarks Controversy
Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, demanded an apology from BJP MP Anurag Thakur for making unfounded allegations against him. The accusations were expunged from parliamentary records, yet Kharge stressed the damage to his reputation and urged accountability from the ruling party.
Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, has called on BJP MP Anurag Thakur to apologize following accusations made during a parliamentary session.
Thakur's remarks, linked to Kharge's alleged involvement with Waqf lands, were expunged from records, yet the controversy continues to make waves across media platforms.
Kharge emphasized his integrity, citing a long-standing political career free of blemishes, and demanded the ruling party address the issue to preserve institutional decorum.
